A £75 fine was imposed on a 31-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for having a defective tyre on his car.

John Benjamin Campbell, Willowfield Crescent, Craigavon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He was detected while driving on the Moyraverty Road in Craigavon on May 7 this year.

Defence solicitor, Miss Siun Downey, said this was just a mistake on the part of the defendant who didn’t realise the certificate had lapsed.