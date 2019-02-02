Fire crews tackle blazing digger used by thieves who stole ATM machine

Police say a digger was used during the theft of an ATM machine from a service station near Moira early this morning.

Extensive damage was caused to the filling station on the Glenavy Road and the digger was later set alight.

Detective Constable Martin said: “Shortly after 3:05am, it was reported that a number of males using a digger removed an ATM machine from a filling station in the area.

“The digger, which is believed to have been taken from a nearby location close to the property was set alight following the incident.

“The roof of the garage was also set alight, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“Both the digger and the roof of the garage were extensively damaged.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are investigating a possible link between this incident and an ATM theft from the Ballymena Road, Antrim on Friday 1st February.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 170 2/2/19. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”