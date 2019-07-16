Fire incident at hospital emergency department

Part of Craigavon Area Hospital’s Emergency Department was damaged in an incident this morning (Tuesday, July 16), the Southern Health and Social Care Trust has said.

They stressed no patients or staff were harmed during the incident.

According to reports the incident involved a patient setting fire to a mattress.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The Emergency Department remains open today but the affected area remains closed.

“We expect that this incident will impact on waiting times and ask that people only come to the emergency department if they urgently require emergency care and treatment.

“Thanks to our staff for all their hard work in keeping the ED open. More updates to follow.”