After he forgot about his car insurance renewal a 31-year-old man was uninsured while driving in Lurgan on April 27 this year.

Dale Robinson, whose address was given as Bowens Meadow, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

His solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said he did receive the renewal letter but completely forgot about it. It was a genuine mistake, he added.