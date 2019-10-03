‘Forgot to put on his seatbelt’ says defendant

A 38-year-old man who was not wearing his seat belt properly when driving in Portadown was pulled in by police.

Connor Anthony Hughes, whose address was given as Artasooley Close, Benburb, was fined £75 for failing to wear his belt on January 4 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £100.

The court heard that at 9.55pm police saw a car stopped at traffic lights in Bridge Street in Portadown.

They pulled alongside and saw that the defendant’s seat belt was hanging vertically and not pulled across him.

Police signalled for him to pull in and he pulled into a car park where he was cautioned but made no reply.

He did not pay the fixed penalty and failed to produce his licence.

Hughes appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

He said he didn’t get his licence back in time and he forgot to put on his seat belt.