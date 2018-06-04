Found trapped in car crashed into a hedge

A 28-year-old man who was found trapped in his car when it went into a hedge was over twice the legal limit when breath tested, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Bobby Jameson, Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on April 30 this year. He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that at 1am police attended a one vehicle road traffic accident on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.

Jameson was the sole occupant of the car and was trapped in the driver’s seat. The car had left the road and became lodged in a hedge.

After failing a preliminary breath test he recorded a reading of 78 in an evidential test.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had been at an apartment and had gone outside for a cigarette.

He explained that Jameson had no way to get back in and only had his car keys with him so made the foolish decision to drive home.

The solicitor added that on the way he hit a kerb, the tyre was blown out and he was forced into a hedge.

Jameson was certified suitable for the drink driving course which on completion would reduce his period of disqualification to nine months.