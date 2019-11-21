Fresh appeal for information after man cut across throat in ‘reckless, brutal and shocking attack’

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following the report of a serious assault on a man in the early hours of Sunday, 17 November, in Banbridge.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “It was reported that a man was assaulted in the Scarva Street area of the town on Sunday morning, between 2.30am and 2.45am.

“This was a vicious attack on a man, aged in his forties. It is believed more than one young male was involved.

“The victim was cut, right across his throat, with what we now believe was a razor blade.

“It’s a reckless, brutal and shocking attack, which has no place whatsoever in our society.

“The man attended hospital and received stitches to his wound and, while his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, we could of course have been looking at a very different picture.

“We now believe there were two girls in the area at that time, as well as several young males. Their information could be invaluable to this investigation and we are particularly keen to hear from them. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1546 of 17/11/19.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.