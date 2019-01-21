Gang of youths attack police after going to aid of McDonald’s staff

Police are hunting a gang of youths who attacked police after they had come to the aid of McDonald’s staff.

The PSNI said staff at the fast food outlet in Lurgan’s Edward Street were ‘given dogs abuse’ by the thugs on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said to parents: “We’re just away from the Golden Arches where the staff were being given dogs abuse by your little angel and his mates outside. Being the big man he is, he scurried off shreaking “Up the hoods ye dirty scum!” and other such delightful things.

“On running across towards Shankill, he picked up a bottle and tried to throw it our way. Sadly, he must have been tired from carrying those TVs under his arms all day, and the bottle fell short. In fact it narrowly missed a pedestrian on Edward St and is now smashed across the road.

“We’ve spoken to kids from across Lurgan in the area tonight, so he’s not necessarily from the immediate area.”