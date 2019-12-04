Gang of youths beat up and verbally abuse teenage girls close to NI golf course

Two teenage girls were beaten and verbally abused by a gang of youths close to an NI golf course.

The girls had been sitting on a wall near Belvedere close to the entrance of Lurgan Golf Club.

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: "On Saturday night at about 11pm two young girls were sitting on a wall near to Belvedere Forest, by the entrance to the golf club. Shooting the breeze and chatting like any teenagers do.

"They were suddenly attacked from behind and pulled off the wall by two young men, they were verbally abused and beaten...thankfully nothing worse happened.

"The young men then ran off in the direction of the town centre.

"This was a totally unproved attack and two young girls doing nobody any harm.

"If you were in the area at that time. If you were passing and saw two boys in dark hoodies with their hoods up running in that area.

"If you managed to catch any of this on a dash cam. If you were a taxi driver passing and saw something unusual. If anyone saw anything we want to hear from you.

"You can either contact Police on 101, Message us on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting Reference No 2204 of 29/11/2019.

"All our kids should be able to go out of a night with their friends and come home the way they left....I think you'll agree."