Given probation after assaulting his girlfriend

A 23-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend was put on probation last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kieran Doran, whose address was given as Legahory Court, Craigavon, admitted the assault charge which happened on August 21 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a lanyard belonging to her.

The case had been adjourned in order to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that at 5.30pm police were called to a domestic incident taking place in Lurgan.

The injured party was no longer there when officers arrived but later told police that Doran had grabbed her by the wrist as she attempted to dispose of a cannabis cigarette.

He then threw some keys at her and threw her onto the bed.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said the couple were still in a relationship.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill told Doran that courts take an extremely dim view of domestic violence.

He added that courts were going to react with more and more cases and people were going to go to prison for long periods.

The judge told Doran he was not going to send him to prison because he was still in the relationship.

It was also his first offence and he had pleaded guilty.

The Deputy District Judge imposed an 18 month probation order on Doran for the offences.