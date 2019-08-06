Given time to pay for damage

A 33-year-old man has been given time to gather up money to pay for damage he caused to the headlight of a car.

Christopher William Michael Platt, Princes Close, Lurgan, is charged with criminal damage to the light on April 6 this year.

Defence barrister indicated last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court that his client would be pleading guilty to the offence.

The court heard that the cost of the damage came to £265.42.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until August 30 to get a pre-sentence report.

She said this would give Platt time to gather up the money.