Glasgow man said he was attacked in town

A Glasgow man in Northern Ireland on a painting contract was attacked by a workmate and to get away drove a works van even though he had been drinking.
But when he was then stopped in Portadown and after failing a breath test he was arrested for excess alcohol in his breath.
For the charge James Clarke (57), whose address was given as Meadowside Place, Glasgow, was fined £100 and banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that police received a report of a disturbance at the BT Exchange on the Carrickblacker Road in Portadown.
Clarke had left earlier and was stopped driving a van in Bridge Street.
There was a smell of alcohol on his breath and he failed a preliminary test.
An evidential breath sample gave a reading of 54.
Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said Clarke was over here doing a painting contract.
He explained that one of the defendant’s workmates had viciously attacked him and a paint scraper was used against him as the offensive weapon.
To get away from the incident Clarke drove a works van a short distance to Bridge Street, Mr Monteith told the court.