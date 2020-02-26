Glasgow man said he was attacked in town

A Glasgow man in Northern Ireland on a painting contract was attacked by a workmate and to get away drove a works van even though he had been drinking.

But when he was then stopped in Portadown and after failing a breath test he was arrested for excess alcohol in his breath.

For the charge James Clarke (57), whose address was given as Meadowside Place, Glasgow, was fined £100 and banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police received a report of a disturbance at the BT Exchange on the Carrickblacker Road in Portadown.

Clarke had left earlier and was stopped driving a van in Bridge Street.

There was a smell of alcohol on his breath and he failed a preliminary test.

An evidential breath sample gave a reading of 54.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said Clarke was over here doing a painting contract.

He explained that one of the defendant’s workmates had viciously attacked him and a paint scraper was used against him as the offensive weapon.

To get away from the incident Clarke drove a works van a short distance to Bridge Street, Mr Monteith told the court.