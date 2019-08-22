Got into police landrover to get warm

A 52-year-old man who got into a police land rover to keep warm assaulted a sergeant by pushing him against the side of the vehicle.

Paul Christopher Withers, Sloan Street, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for assault on May 2 this year.

The court heard that at 8.10pm police were at Sloan Street.

Withers, who was highly intoxicated, got into the rear of the land rover when police arrived saying he was cold and wanted to get warm. He was warned about his behaviour and pushed an officer against a rail in the vehicle.

A defence solicitor said Withers had significant difficulties with alcohol.