Graveyard search ‘part of dissident republican probe’

A police search in Lurgan’s St Coleman’s Cemetery this week was part of a 12 day operation into dissident republican activity, say the PSNI.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted the search on Tuesday and found a large quantity of prescription drugs close to the graveyard.

Police say the search and other operations in Lurgan and Benburb were part of the probe into dissident republicans.

In a statement the PSNI said: “It follows a 12 day operation in the Lurgan and Benburb area earlier this month when detectives uncovered a significant amount of dangerous weapons during 13 searches.

“This included two shotguns and four handguns, explosives, fertiliser, ammunition, tools, an improvised detonator, a suspected mortar tube, component parts for bomb making, mobile phones and other terrorist paraphernalia,” said a PSNI statement.

Detective Inspector Brown said: “The search further demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of these reprehensible people.

“A quantity of prescription drugs were found and have been removed for further examination.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about any suspicious activity or about any of the items we have found over the last few weeks to get in contact with police on 101. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”