Guilty plea over assault on female

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 55-year-old man admitted an assault charge.

Paul Miskelly, Albert Street, Lurgan, is accused of common assault on a female on April 3 this year.

He appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offence.

On hearing that the offence took place in a domestic setting District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until June 26 to get a pre-sentence report.

“Domestic violence is taken very seriously,” she told the defendant.