Had cannabis and a grinder

Fines totalling £500 were imposed on a 20-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs charges.

Levi Soares, Coronation Street, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis resin and herbal cannabis on November 23 last year.

The court heard police stopped a car in Thomas Street in Portadown and spoke to the driver who was the defendant.

When police informed the defendant he was going to be searched he handed over a grinder containing a small quantity of cannabis and a plastic bag containing a block of cannabis resin.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said there was nothing similar on her client’s record. He was working full time at a car wash.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a £250 fine on each of the two charges.