Headbutted a man in a kebab shop

When he became involved in a disturbance inside a Lurgan kebab shop a 23-year-old man head-butted another man, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Kyle Keegan, Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, admitted assault on December 27, 2016, and disorderly behaviour in Kylz Kebabs.

For the assault he was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy while a £200 fine was imposed for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that at 1.45am staff at Kylz Kebabs in William Street, Lurgan, had contacted police.

On their arrival there was no disturbance ongoing but no one would identify themselves.

Later a female attended at Lurgan police station stating that she and her boyfriend had been assaulted inside the kebab shop.

CCTV footage showed a number of people involved in a verbal altercation. The defendant and another male entered the shop and became involved.

In an unprovoked attack Keegan head-butted a male injured party and he later head-butted the victim again.

Both ended up outside where the argument continued but there was no further violence.

Keegan failed to co-operate with police. Three dates were arranged for him to be interviewed but he failed to turn up for any of them.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said it was disgraceful behaviour on the part of Keegan in a general free for all.

He added that his client was highly intoxicated and he saw someone he knew who had been punched.

He got involved in a situation that had nothing to do with him.