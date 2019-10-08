Heartless vandals wreck NI nursery school's story telling chair

Nursery school children have been left heartbroken after their precious story telling chair has been vandalised.

The little ones at Harrison Nursery School, which is part of the Lurgan Junior High School campus, were 'very disappointed' when they discovered the story telling chair had been smashed to bits today.

What's left of the beautiful Story telling chair

Principal Jill Hunter revealed it was the second act of vandalism within a week.

She revealed that a tap on a water butt had been broken off last week and today the story telling chair had been smashed up.

The nursery is set inside a small woodland and it a perfect setting for an outdoor classroom - or Harrison Hollows, the forest school as they call it.

"It must have taken significant force to break off the tap," she said. She also revealed that around that time a man was pelted with rotten apples from the forest.

Today, on their Facebook page, the school posted: "Very sad post - really cannot believe I am typing this ... Harrison Hollows was established five years ago and until last week had not suffered any vandalism.

"Today we found our beautiful story telling chair broken into pieces.

"We are devastated.

"Please share this in the local community, if you know who is responsible please tell them how upset and annoyed we are. They are impacting the lives of 3 and 4 year olds and should be ashamed of their behaviour. The police have been informed and anyone with information can contact them and quote incident number - 1241 8-10-19."