High value items stolen in burglary

An expensive outboard motor for a boat and a Bosch drill have been stolen over the Christmas period in Co Armagh.

Police said the incident happened between 6pm on Christmas Day and 10am Boxing Day in Woodside Hill, Portadown. Police have unique serial numbers for the Suzuki 9.9HL outboard motor and the drill similar to the picture.

Outboard motor for a boat

“If you see one or are offered one for sale or have any information regarding these stolen items please contact police on 101 quoting reference 698 of 26/12/19 or Crimestoppers.”