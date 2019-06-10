‘Highest roadside breath test result I’ve heard of” says PSNI officer

A woman has been arrested after a massive 168 was recorded in a roadside breath test this morning.

The PSNI said a member of the public alerted police to a suspected drink driver in the early hours of this morning.

Breath test of 168 recorded

And police say a breath test showed a reading of five times above the legal limit.

Taking to social media, the PSNI Craigavon officer said: “Pretty sure that’s the highest roadside breath test result I’ve heard of in this district.

“In the early hours of this morning, an alert member of the public picked up the phone to ourselves to report a suspected drink driver, and in doing so potentially saved a life.

“A short time later, D stopped a female driver who gave that reading on the preliminary breath test.

“That’s almost five times the legal limit. The consequences, had we not had that phone call, don’t bear thinking about.

“Well done that caller

“This is just the latest in several over the weekend. Some detected by our crews, some phoned in by you.

“Suffice to say, she’s now been charged to court.

“It is NEVER worth it. If you see it, report it. The message clearly isn’t getting through quickly enough to some.”