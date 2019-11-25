Hunt for car after elderly couple robbed in NI town

An elderly couple have been robbed in a busy Co Armagh town car park this afternoon.

Police are hunting a car after the pair had cash stolen from them at Magowan West Car Park in Portadown a short time ago (3pm).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are looking for a white Citron Relay van 07-WX-6439 involved in the theft of money from an elderly couple in Magowan West car park, Portadown.

“This occurred a very short time ago.

“It is believed to have made off in the direction of Lurgan.

“Any sightings please report to 101 quoting serial 1124 of today’s date.”