The PSNI is searching for a suspicious car after a theft in the Co Armagh area last night

It follows a robbery in the Portadown area.

Police made three arrests.

A police spokesperson said: “A black Mitsubishi Carisma reg 03-D-52450 was involved in a theft in the Portadown area on Sunday night around 8pm.

“If you see this vehicle please call 101 and quote 1390 12/05/19

“Vehicle has been sighted in Richhill and Newry areas also.”