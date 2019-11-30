Hunter McGleenon murder charge court appearance

A man has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with murdering an 11-month-old baby boy.

Ali Sharyar, 31, was looking after Hunter McGleenon while his mother was with her terminally ill grandmother.

A pathologist's report said the boy's fatal head injury was not accidental.

Charges involving illegal entry to the UK and possessing an indecent photograph of a child were dropped.

District judge Eamonn King refused him bail during the hearing at Newry Magistrates' Court and remanded him in custody to reappear before the same court via video link on December 18.