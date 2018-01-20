A community service order of 120 hours was imposed on a 23-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Niall Breen, whose address was given as Carrigart Manor, Craigavon, at a previous court had admitted to unlawful possession of a class C drug, Pregabalin, on July 29 last year.

The case was adjourned in order to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that police stopped a vehicle with a driver and a passenger at a car park in Craigavon.

During a search four bags of cocaine and eight tablets were found under the central console.

Breen admitted possession of the tablets.

He had relevant previous convictions.

A barrister representing the defendant said he would consent to any of the recommendations contained in the pre-sentence report.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Breen was amassing a number of entries on his record for possession of controlled drugs.

She added that there was a reference in the report of him suffering from low moods and this could be because he was taking drugs that messed with his head.

“If I see you again you are going to prison,” the judge told Breen.