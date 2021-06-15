Illegal drugs, worth £100,000, found by PSNI
A stash of illegal drugs, worth around £100k say the PSNI, were found during searches in Lurgan on Monday.
A police spokesperson said: “A house search in South Lurgan this afternoon with positive results.
“A substantial amount of illegal drugs, Class A and Class B seized, estimated to be in the region of £100,000.
“Drug dealing funds criminality. Communities deserve better.
“We will continue to work hard along with communities to tackle this issue,” said the PSNI’s Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team.
