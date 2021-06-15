Illegal drugs, worth £100,000, found by PSNI

A police spokesperson said: “A house search in South Lurgan this afternoon with positive results.

“A substantial amount of illegal drugs, Class A and Class B seized, estimated to be in the region of £100,000.

“Drug dealing funds criminality. Communities deserve better.

Suspected drugs haul found in Lurgan by the PSNI.

“We will continue to work hard along with communities to tackle this issue,” said the PSNI’s Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team.

