Images released of deadly CIRA device which was discovered attached to lorry

Police have released images of a deadly device which may have been intended for a Brexit day attack.

It is believed the Continuity IRA (CIRA) was responsible for a bomb found attached to a lorry in County Armagh on Tuesday morning.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said: “I am releasing two photographs of the device found attached to a heavy goods vehicle in the Silverwood Industrial Estate.

“These images clearly show the explosive device attached to the lorry. They also demonstrate the sheer recklessness of those who knowingly put the driver, road users and the wider public at risk of death or serious injury.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Silverwood Industrial Estate between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on Friday, January 31 and who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact police.

“In addition I ask that anyone who was driving in the area and who would have dash-cam footage around these same times that they contact police, as a matter of urgency.”