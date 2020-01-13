In 24 hours, 12 reports of concern for individuals were made to police in Upper Bann

A snapshot of 24 hours saw 14 people arrested and 27 calls regarding anti-social behaviour in the Upper Bann area, say the PSNI.

After a post on Saturday by PSNI Craigavon, outlining at least six drivers detected for drink driving, they shared a long list of call outs across the district.#

PSNI Craigavon

In the 24 hour snapshot, which is not complete (say the PSNI), they dealt with 14 arrests.

As well as the six drink drivers, there were 27 calls regarding anti social behaviour.

Also there were 12 reports of concern for individuals.

Police also dealt with nine road traffic collisions and five domestic incidents.

There were four criminal damage reports and four missing persons were found.

They also had to deal with three people who had collapsed through drunkenness and one robbery.