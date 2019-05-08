Injured party was kicked in the head

While a man was sitting on a street kerb a 23-year-old man ran up and kicked him in the head, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

James Ballard, whose address was given to the court as Jervis Street, Portadown, admitted common assault on October 7 last year.

The court heard that at approximately 2am police were on public order duties and spoke to the defendant after separating parties telling them they would be spoken to in the morning because of their intoxication.

Ten minutes later there was an altercation in Jervis Street and police saw the injured party sitting on a kerb in West Street.

Ballard ran at him and kicked him in the head area. He was restrained on the ground and arrested.

When interviewed he said he was chasing after the injured party after the first altercation.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, stopped the case saying that she would need a pre-sentence report given the nature of the circumstances.

The case was adjourned until May 31 to get a pre-sentence report from the probation service.