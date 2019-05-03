Jail sentence for man who caused ‘mayhem’

A 23-year-old man who caused ‘considerable mayhem’ after police went to help his friend was given a three month jail sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

John Maguire, Moytown Road, Aghagallon, admitted a series of offences which happened on December 16 last year.

They included disorderly behaviour, two assaults on police officer, criminal damage to a cell, two charges of obstructing a constable and resisting a constable.

The court heard that at 12.15am police attended with an injured member of the public in Charles Street in Lurgan.

He refused assistance and the defendant, who was in the area, was shouting at the top of his voice.

Maguire shoulder charged officers and barged into them while shouting and swearing at them.

He said: “What the f—k you black b—ds” and “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

In custody he urinated in a police cell and later when interviewed he said it was an accident.

A barrister representing the defendant said Maguire had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol and had been drinking pretty much most of the day in question.

He explained the defendant’s friend had been assaulted and was lying in the street covered with blood

The lawyer said police attended with the friend and Maguire misread the situation and the way he reacted was unacceptable and disgusting behaviour.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Maguire had an alcohol fuelled offence on his record in 2017 and a very serious offence in 2014.

“These charges are serious, doubly so because you caused considerable mayhem when all the police were trying to do was help your friend,” added the judge.

She sentenced him to three months in prison on each charge with the terms to run concurrently.

Later in court Maguire was released on his own bail of £250 to appeal the sentence.