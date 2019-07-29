Jail term after cannabis find

When police searched a house and found cannabis in the kitchen a 28-year-old man admitted that it belonged to him.

Gary Davidson, Union Street, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis resin on May 23 this year.

He appeared in Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday by videolink from Maghaberry prison.

A prosecutor said that police conducted the search of a house and a small quantity of cannabis was found in a plastic bag on a kitchen work top.

Davidson admitted it was his and was for his personal use.

His solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon, said he had previous similar convictions but the last one was in 2016.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said given the defendant’s current status there was little she could do and imposed a two month custodial sentence.