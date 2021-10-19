Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched the murder investigation after the 23-year-old Portadown man died in hospital.

A man, initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been rearrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector, Darren McCartney said: “We believe that the man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown Town Centre, at around 1:40am on Sunday morning.

“A short time after the assault occurred, it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died on Monday evening.

“A 22-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“From viewing CCTV footage of the scene recorded at the time of the incident, I know there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area. I am appealing to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time, to contact Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

This after the PSNI said: “Detectives have been granted an additional 36 hours to question a 22-year-old man on suspicion of his murder.

