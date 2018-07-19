Judge bans a ‘young’ Portadown driver (39)

A 39-year-old man was banned from driving for seven days last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Maciej Luczak, Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without insurance.

The court heard that on May 6 this year at 12.55am police saw a car in Bridge Street, Portadown.

Luczak said he had a fully comprehensive policy which allowed him to drive other vehicles. But it transpired he was only a named driver on the other certificate which was held by his wife. The vehicle he had been driving was owned by a friend.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Luczak that he was still considered a young driver and if she imposed six penalty points he would have to do his driving test again.

She asked if he would prefer a short disqualification and the defendant agreed.