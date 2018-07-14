Kicked man lying on the ground

A 31-year-old man who kicked another man who was lying on the ground at the time was given community service last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Iuri Jorge Louriero, whose address was given to the court as Crawford Park, Portadown, admitted common assault and disorderly behaviour on November 24 last year.

The court heard that at 2.20pm police received a report of three males attacking another male at Thomas Street in Portadown.

When spoken to the injured party said that the defendant and two of his friends confronted him in the street.

He was put to the ground before being kicked several times on the head.

Louriero admitted kicking and punching the victim but he alleged it was in self defence.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A barrister representing the defendant said the injured party was his client’s cousin.

The barrister said there was a debt between the two men.

He added that there was an argument in the street as Louriero felt he was owed money and a fight ensued.

The lawyer said that the defendant accepted when his cousin fell to the ground he kicked him.

He also pointed out that the pre-sentence report assessed him as a low likelihood of re-offending.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that kicking someone who was on the ground was a particularly serious matter.

She told the defendant he had amassed a very poor record in a short period of time for various acts of aggression.

For each of the two offences she imposed a period of 150 hours community service.