Landowners of town centre anti-social hotspot should be targeted say SDLP

Landowners of a well known anti-social behaviour hotspot should be targeted in a bid to stamp out crime and illegal dumping.

The SDLP has called on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to investigate the illegal dumping at Lurgan’s William St.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman at an anti-social behaviour hotspot

Close to the town’s Golden Mile, the wasteland spans across to North St car park and has become a mecca for youths drinking and taking drugs.

The waste area is littered with empty can, bottles and drugs paraphernalia.

SDLP Representative Ciaran Toman expressed concern over the continued illegal dumping on the ground adjacent to North Street car park.

Mr Toman said: “I have requested that the council investigate and remove the rubbish and I hope prosecutions will follow. However, a longer term solution must be found.”

Wasteland attracts anti-social behaviour

“Despite the efforts of an interagency forum attempting to deal with the illegal dumping and anti-social behaviour on the site in 2017, no resolution has yet been found.”

“Therefore, I have written to the various landowners asking for their help in securing the site to eradicate crowds of youths congregating on the grounds and illegal dumping.”

SDLP Councillor and Chair of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP, Joe Nelson added, “I will be raising this matter again with the PCSP to ask for greater resources to be targeted at the increasing level of anti-social behaviour in this area.”

“Young people are putting themselves and others at risk and this cannot be allowed to continue.”