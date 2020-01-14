Large quantity of suspected drugs found during PSNI searches

A large amount of suspected drugs were discovered during planned searches in an NI town.

Police praised the help of the community in Lurgan following the find.

Drugs

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Lurgan Neighbourhood Officers yesterday evening conducted a house search in the Shankill Area, Lurgan following community concerns around drug dealing.

"During the search a number of items were seized including a large quantity of tablets, a quantity of white powder, mobile phones and assorted paraphernalia.

"You folks are the eyes and ears of the community and with your help we can work to stop the harm caused by drugs in our communities.

"If you do have concerns about any activity in your area contact Police on 101 or anonymously using crime stoppers on 0800555111. Also local Neighbourhood officers are available to discuss any concerns you may have.”