Lennon voices anger at illegal fly-tipping

Sinn Fein has expressed anger at illegal flytipping in the north Armagh area after more trash was dumped at the side of the road.

Cllr Fergal Lennon is angry at the latest instance of fly tipping on the Aghacommon Embankment near Derrymacash.

Cllr. Lennon said: “Those involved could easily have taken the item to the local recycling centre.

“Fly tipping has a negative impact on the environment, is an eyesore and impacts on local health and safety.

“In addition fly tipping places an additional financial burden on local rate payers.

“There are numerous council facilities across the Borough where waste can be disposed of in a safe and controlled manner.

“Such instances of fly tipping are completely unacceptable and need to be challenged.

“Those engaged in this behaviour should desist and I would encourage local residents to report any sightings to ensure further incidents are minimised.

“Residents can report online via the council website or by calling: 028 3833 9031. Anyone caught will face a hefty fine.”