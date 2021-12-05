‘Lives at risk’ as house torched in rural Co Armagh

The aftermath of the blaze

A blaze engulfed the property on St Patrick’s Street at 5.45am on Saturday (roughly an hour before dawn).

The PSNI said: “We believe that somebody may have been in the area who could assist us with our enquiries.

“As a result of this incident, residents of adjacent properties could have been seriously injured or worse.

“Thankfully our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were quick on the scene and able to bring the fire under control before anyone was hurt.

“If you have any information relating to this please contact us on 101 quoting reference 397 of 04/12/21.

“You can also contact the 100% anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. #WeListenWeCareWeAct.”

In June, the PSNI said a fire in an alleyway in the Fairgreen Avenue area of Keady had been arson.

There is no immediate evidence of any link.

