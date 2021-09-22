The 20 year old is charged with a number of offences which are understood to be linked to an incident in Lurgan on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 20 year old man has been charged with a number of offences, including rape, attempted rape, false imprisonment, criminal damage, theft and threats to kill.

“He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 22 September).

Lurgan Town Centre.

“As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.