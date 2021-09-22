Lurgan: Man charged with rape, attempted rape and threats to kill
A man, charged with rape, attempted rape and threats to kill, is to appear before court this morning.
The 20 year old is charged with a number of offences which are understood to be linked to an incident in Lurgan on Monday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 20 year old man has been charged with a number of offences, including rape, attempted rape, false imprisonment, criminal damage, theft and threats to kill.
“He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 22 September).
“As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
-
-
Teams from Craigavon, Newry and Belfast lined out for the Angela McCabe Tournament in aid of Southern Area Hospice
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.