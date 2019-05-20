Lurgan violence: What we know so far

Early this morning shots were fired at a house in Lurgan, Co Armagh and two cars were badly damaged in separate arson attacks. Here is what we know so far.

Where did the shooting happen?

At Ballynamoney Road near Lurgan on the approach to the village of Derrymacash.

What time did the shooting happen?

Police received a report at 00.50am that a number of shots had been fired at the property.

Was anyone hurt?

Three adults, including an elderly couple, were uninjured but were said to have been 'very badly shaken' by the attack.

Was there any damage?

Gunshot holes were visible on the outside of the property and glass in the front window and doors were shattered or badly damaged.

What did the police say?

PSNI Inspector Duncan McBain said: "This was a completely reckless attack and, thankfully, while none of the occupants were physically injured, they have been left badly shaken.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are working to establish a motive for the attack, and I would appeal to anyone with information about this to call us."

What happened next?

A car, a silver Volvo, was set alight in Shankill St, Lurgan around 10 minutes after the shooting.

What did the police say?

PSNI Inspector McBain said: "We believe this may be linked to the earlier incident in the Ballynamoney Road area. I want to appeal to anyone who was in either area and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on the non emergency number on 101, quoting reference 55 of 20/05/19.”

What happened to the other car?

A report was made to police that a second car, a grey Audi, parked in Orient Circle, Lurgan, was set alight at 1.35am this morning.

What did the PSNI say?

A spokesperson said: "Police attended, along with the NIFRS, who extinguished the blaze and who have ruled this to be deliberate ignition. The vehicle sustained significant damage. There were no reports of any injuries."