Lurgan’s Millennium Way, Gilford Road, Banbridge Road and Flush Place closed due to road crash
Motorists are being diverted from a road crash in Lurgan, Co Armagh this morning.
Eyewitnesses said there is a large police presence with the emergency services on the Gilford Road roundabout at Millennium Way.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of road closures at the Gilford Road roundabout in Lurgan due to a road traffic collision.
“The road is closed at Gilford Road, Millennium Way, Banbridge Road and Flush Place.
“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.”
