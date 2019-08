A 26-year-old man who made off without paying for fuel and gas will be sentenced later this month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Owen McDaid, Hunters Lodge, Lurgan, admitted that on March 9 this year knowing that payment was required, namely for fuel and gas, left without paying £37.51.

A public prosecutor said she was not in a position to verify that the money had since been paid. She added she would have to contact the investigating officer.

The case was adjourned until August 21.