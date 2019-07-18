Make it a safe summer on street

Police have appealed to local residents to make a point of looking out for their neighbours this summer.

A spokesperson said, “Whether you live in a big development, a small village or a road with only one or two houses, having good neighbours can make life much more difficult for criminals.

“Sadly we no longer live in a world where you could leave your back door open all day long so knowing that your neighbours are keeping an eye on your home for anything out of the ordinary, be it a suspicious car or an unknown visitor, can prevent you becoming a victim of crime.”

They went on, “Older members of the community who perhaps live on their own or require some extra support can also avail of our Nominated Neighbour Scheme. If an unrecognised caller arrives when they are alone in the house, the caller will be shown a card instructing them to contact their ‘Nominated Neighbour’, who will then try and check the caller’s identity avoiding the need for the householder to open their front door to anyone they are unsure of. The forms can be downloaded from our website or contact your local officer who can provide them free of charge.

“You can find out more about home safety on our website www.psni.police.uk and clicking on the Crime tab and choosing Burglary. Alternatively you can arrange to speak to your local Crime Prevention Officer by calling us on the non-emergency number 101.

“If you notice anything suspicious in your area, please report it to us so we can follow up and make the necessary enquiries.”