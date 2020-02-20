Malcolm McKeown murder accused granted bail

A second man charged with the suspected gangland murder of Malcolm McKeown has been granted High Court bail.

Andrew Martin, 24, is accused of involvement in the killing at a petrol station in Waringstown, Co Down last year.

McKeown, 54, was shot six times in the head and body during the fatal attack on August 19.

Police have said his murder is tied in with a drugs-related feud between rival criminal groups.

Martin, of Trasna Way in Lurgan, Co Armagh, sought bail following a successful application by his co-defendant.

Jake O’Brien, also 24 and from Rectory Park in Lurgan, secured a release from custody last week.

Both men deny any role in the murder of McKeown, who was found dead in his car parked on Main Street.

Prosecutors said CCTV footage shows a Volkswagen Passat speeding away from the garage within a minute of the shooting.

About ten minutes later that car was set on fire, with two men in boiler suits viewed running away.

O’Brien is also allegedly linked to the shooting by DNA on a glove found close to the suspected getaway vehicle.

But after he was granted bail lawyers for his co-accused argued that he should not be kept in custody.

Barrister Damien Halleron told the court Martin is not forensically linked to either the scene of the murder or the getaway car.

Mr Justice McAlinden granted bail to Martin, with conditions including the case being reviewed again next mont