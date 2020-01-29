Malcolm McKeown murder: Man (26) arrested

A man has been arrested in relation to the murder of Malcolm McKeown who was killed last August.

Mr McKeown (54) was found shot dead in his car behind a service station in Waringstown.

Several people have been arrested in relation to his murder over the past number of months and later released.

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: "Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown in August have arrested a 26 year old man.

"They have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning."

Two men, aged 30 and 31, arrested a week ago over the murder of Malcolm McKeown have been released.