Malcolm McKeown murder: Third man arrested

A third man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.

Mr McKeown (54) was shot six times while sitting in his car at a filling station on August 19.

Police said they have arrested a 24-year-old on suspicion of murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He was arrested this morning in the Lurgan area and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

“He remains in custody being questioned by detectives.”

Earlier this week police investigating the murder o appealed for information on a second car they want to trace.

The grey Volkswagen Golf S was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan between 5pm and 7pm on Monday 19 August.

Two men, Jake O’Brien (25) and Andrew Martin (24), appeared in court this week charged with his murder. They both deny the charge.