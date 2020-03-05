Man (21) admits having Pregabalin

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Court after a 21-year-old man admitted a drugs offence.

John Gerard Duffy, Churchill Park, Portadown, was charged with unlawful possession of a class C drug, Pregabalin, on December 22 last year.

Defence barrister Conor Lunny indicated a plea in the case adding his client was in possession of ten tablets. He added that Duffy will be in breach of a community service order.

District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned sentencing until March 25 for a probation service report.