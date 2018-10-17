Man (34) arrested under Terrorism Act

A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and dissident republican activity.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Lurgan by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit earlier today.

PSNI

He was arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and possession of information likely to be of use to terrorism.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of mobile phones, electronic tablets and a memory stick were also seized.”

Detective Inspector Adrian Brown said: “As part of our investigations into ongoing dissident republican activity we have arrested a man earlier today.

“We will continue to disrupt the activities of those who wish to terrorise the community with their twisted ideologies so that people can live without fear.”