Man (67) seen staggering towards car

A 67-year-old man who was banned from driving last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court doesn’t expect to ever drive again.

Samuel Cosgrove, The Hawthorns, Portadown, was fined £500 for driving with excess alcohol in blood on February 14 this year.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.50pm police received a report of a man staggering towards a car in James Street, Portadown, and trying to get into the driver’s seat.

Cosgrove was alone and had just come out of a nearby takeaway.

He admitted to police that he had driven there to get some food.

A sample of blood was taken and on analysis it gave a reading of 248 – the limit is 80.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said his client didn’t expect ever to be driving again.

He explained that Cosgrove’s wife was away so he drove a comparatively short distance for a takeaway.

Mr Monteith added that a member of the public put him in the driver’s seat and called the police which was the best thing that could have happened to him.

He had a relevant previous conviction.