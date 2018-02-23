Man accused of performing lewd act barred from shopping centre

A 27-year-old man alleged to have committed a lewd and obscene act in public has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court.

Vergil Covaciu, Tandragee Road, Portadown, appeared today (Friday) at a preliminary enquiry at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is accused that on January 25 last year he committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature and outraged public decency by touching his genitals while viewing pornography in a public area.

Covaciu was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on April 17.

Conditions of his bail are that he is not to have any contact with any witnesses and he is not to enter High Street Mall in Portadown.