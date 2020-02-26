Man admits stealing viagra and an iphone

A 34-year-old man has admitted stealing Viagra style tablets and an iPhone while he was a postal worker.

Jonathan Morrow, Drumbeg, Craigavon, appeared last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court. A charge of stealing an iPhone valued at £1200 and belonging to Parcelforce on March 27 last year was put to him.

After electing to have the matter heard at the magistrates’ court he pleaded guilty.

He also admitted a second charge of stealing 1,000 Sildenafil Citrate tablets worth £1,000 on a date unknown.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson indicated there would be pleas of guilty to three other charges.

Two of them are interfering with mail in March last year and that on a date unknown between May 1 and May 30 last year he made a false representation that he was the legal owner of an iPhone.

District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned sentencing until March 20 to get a report from the probation service.